A happy blended family. Khloé Kardashian praised her big sister Kourtney Kardashian, who is vacationing in Mexico with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

“This is co parenting done right,” a fan captioned photos of the exes, their kids and Richie on Twitter on Sunday, December 23, prompting Khloé to reply, “Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!”

Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 23, 2018

An Instagram user shared photos and video of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars and the model dining with Mason Disick, 9, and one of his siblings at Edith’s restaurant in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday, December 22.

“The family dined on lobster and steak and seemed to be having a really good time,” the eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “A mariachi band came to their table during dinner and serenaded the family with ‘Feliz Navidad.'”

E! also posted photos of the group on the beach, where Kourtney, 39, and Richie, 20, could be seen sunbathing side by side on lounge chairs and walking on the beach.

An insider told Us exclusively earlier this month that Kourtney and her ex, who split more than three years ago and share three children, Mason, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, are maintaining a close relationship so that they can coparent their kids.

“At this point, Kourtney is so over any drama between Scott and Sofia and her. Scott and Sofia are obviously not breaking up any time soon and are very much in love and Kourtney has accepted that,” the source told Us. “She just wants to bury the hatchet and move on with her life. It’s best for her, their family and Sofia, too. All the drama is water under the bridge and they are all collectively in a much better space.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

