One big happy family. While Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have had their issues in the past, the reality TV star, her ex and his girlfriend are done with the animosity.

“At this point, Kourtney is so over any drama between Scott and Sofia and her. Scott and Sofia are obviously not breaking up any time soon and are very much in love and Kourtney has accepted that,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “She just wants to bury the hatchet and move on with her life. It’s best for her, their family and Sofia, too. All the drama is water under the bridge and they are all collectively in a much better space.”

Disick, 35, and Kardashian, 39, share three children together — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. While it’s been more than three years since they split, they still maintain a close friendship so that they can successfully coparent their kids.

The trio were spotted dining at Craig’s in West Hollywood after attending an art gallery opening together in November and an insider told Us at the time, “Scott and Sofia arrived at the gallery first and were touring the exhibit when Kourtney arrived. Sofia and Kourtney started talking to one another. They seemed very civil and seemed to be getting along.”

Disick and Kardashian spent Thanksgiving with the rest of the KarJenner crew this year and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram that she was “beyond grateful” to “[wake] up … in bed with my children, in the same house as … the father of my kids.”

A source later told Us that the 20-year-old model “was uncomfortable” with Kardashian’s post, even though two months earlier Richie had said she felt very confident in her relationship with Disick, who she began dating in September 2017.

“We are very happy, very lovey-dovey,” she told Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald in September. “We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

