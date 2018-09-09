Sofia Richie opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick in a new interview on Sunday, September 9, saying that they have a strong bond because they are “best friends.”

“We are very happy, very lovey-dovey,” the model, 20, told Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald.

The pair began dating in 2017 after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was linked to a number of women in the wake of his split from Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. And despite their 15-year age difference, they have a lot in common, according to Richie.

“We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have,” she told the newspaper. “We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, they briefly split in June after the 35-year-old was spotted getting cozy with another woman. Just one month later they were prepping to take the next step in their relationship, with an insider telling Us that Richie was going to “move into his house.”

Richie has since spent time on vacation with Disick and his kids, but as the Sunday episode of KUWTK makes clear, Kardashian, 39, wasn’t happy about him introducing the daughter of Lionel Richie to their children.

“It’s called giving someone a heads up and having a respectful conversation, giving someone the respect,” she told Disick.

“You just go and do whatever you want,” she continued. “And I’m not OK with it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!