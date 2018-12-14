Growing up! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s sons Mason and Reign turned 9 and 4 years old, respectively, on Friday, December 14, and it wouldn’t be a Kardashian birthday without an Instagram tribute.

Kardashian, 39, and Disick, who split in 2015, welcomed their eldest son in 2009. The reality TV personality gave birth to their third child and second son on Mason’s fifth birthday in 2014. (The exes also share 6-year-old daughter Penelope.)

The family celebrated Reign’s birthday earlier this month at a joint party with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son, Saint.

“So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan, and we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party in a jungle in my house,” Kim, 38, told fans via her Instagram Story on December 1.“ There is rainforest-themed music all over the house.”

Saint turned 3 on December 5. (Kim and West are also parents of daughters North, 5, and Chicago, nearly 11 months.)

