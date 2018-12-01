Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops to throw a Tarzan-themed birthday party for her son, Saint West, and nephew Reign Disick on Saturday, December 1.

“So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan, and we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party in a jungle in my house,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, said in an Instagram video as she showed off a hallway decorated with scores of tropical plants and jungle-themed accessories including pith helmets, thanks to celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss. “There is rainforest-themed music all over the house.”

Kardashian, who shares Saint with husband Kanye West, had special shirts made up for the joint celebration for her son, who will turn 2 on Wednesday, December 5, and Reign, who is the youngest of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s three kids. (He turns 4 on December 14, which is also his big brother Mason‘s 8th birthday.)

Kim also shared a cute video of Reign with his sister, Penelope, 6, and their cousin North West, 5, in which North showed off her stunning green outfit. Penelope and her cousin are close friends and have celebrated their own birthdays together at joint celebrations. “Thankful for our babies being besties,” Kim captioned a photo of the girls posing cheek to cheek on Tuesday, November 27.