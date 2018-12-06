In an Instagram post on Thanksgiving, Kourtney Kardashian gushed about waking up in the same bed as kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — and in the same house as their father, Scott Disick. Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, wrote that she was “beyond grateful” to be with her family and her 35-year-old ex, not everyone felt the same way.

Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, “was uncomfortable” with the November 22 post, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. To find out more about how the 20-year-old model felt, check out the video above.

And for even more about Kardashian and Disick’s relationship post-split, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

