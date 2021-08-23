Hopefully none of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids are blanket hogs! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star raved about co-sleeping in a January 2018 blog post. “I didn’t have to get up out of bed to get the kids back to sleep when they woke up during the night,” she wrote. “It was easier when one of the kids woke up, since I was right there. Co-sleeping just ended up feeling like we all got more sleep.”

The E! personality, who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, revealed that the practice helped with mom guilt. “Also, as a working mom, if I didn’t have much time with the kids during the day, at least I knew we’d have the evening together as a family,” she shared. “Every kid is different, so if it works for you and your family, that’s the most important thing!”

