All here! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s two daughters sleep in the same room as their parents.

“The girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom,” the actress, 41, said during a Monday, February 7, episode of her 47-year-old husband’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

The Michigan native noted that they fall asleep watching How It’s Made, but their crowded bedroom can lead to “a really raunchy smell.” She joked, “My family has gas.”

On one particular morning, the Frozen star noticed that not only was their gas not “dissipat[ing],” but she also smelled something “burning.”

The Veronica Mars alum, who shares Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7, with the actor, recalled, “Now, Delta, the little one, she is smell sensitive. So she goes, ‘You know what, I do smell it.’ Lincoln and Dax can’t be bothered, so Delta and I are, well, being gaslit. I lean down and smell the mattress, Dax’s corner, his feet corner of the mattress, and I almost hit the deck. I almost passed out it was so strong.”

The Bad Moms star’s reveal came two years after she told SELF magazine why it felt “very important” to make her kids share a room.

“I think their lives will be easier than most other people’s on the planet, and to develop a good character, it’s important to always be going through something,” the Good Place alum explained to the magazine in March 2020. “I like the fact that they will have to figure out how to share a bedroom. Figure out how to share your closet. Figure out how to share your space. If that’s the worst thing about your life, that you have to share a bedroom with your sister, you’re going to be okay.”

Bell and Shepard are intentional about putting their little ones “to bed together,” she added, joking, “They go to bed at 7:30, so we will go into the bedroom at 7:00 and have a Supreme Court debate about whether or not they should brush their teeth.”

The following year, the couple made headlines when the Punk’d told The View cohosts that Delta and Lincoln have gone “five or six days” without a bath.

“Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” Bell chimed in during the August 2021 interview. “There’s a red flag, because honestly, it’s just bacteria. And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.'”

She and Shepard wed in October 2013 in California, seven months after Lincoln’s birth. Delta arrived in December 2014.

