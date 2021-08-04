No shame in their game! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard often wait to bathe their two daughters until they “stink.”

The couple initially gave Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, baths “every single night before bed,” the actor, 46, said during a Tuesday, August 3, View appearance. That routine changed when the little ones began going to bed on their own.

“By George, we had to start saying, ‘Hey, when’s the last time you bathed them?’” the Michigan native said, noting that he and the actress, 41, have gone “five or six days” in the past without getting the girls in the tub.

Bell chimed in, “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” Bell added. “There’s a red flag, because honestly, it’s just bacteria. And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’”

The Veronica Mars alum added that she doesn’t “hate” Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s similar bathing method — which the pair shared in an episode of Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast last month.

“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” the Ranch alum, 43, said in the July interview.

His former That ‘70s Show costar, 37, said that she wasn’t “that parent that bathed [her] newborns — ever.” The Ukraine native “didn’t shower much” growing up because she “didn’t have hot water.”

Now, the Bad Moms star washes her face “twice a day,” explaining, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else. I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.”

The pair are the parents of daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4. While Bell and Shepard raise their own two kids, the couple have been open about their youngest daughter’s potty-training struggles.

“Her tiny bladder isn’t up for the [overnight] 10-hour challenge yet,” the Good Place alum tweeted in May 2020. “I also don’t think its humiliating if your kid wears diapers late. Everyone is different. My 5yr old wouldn’t be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day! She’s confident and goofy and doesn’t see anything about her beautiful unique self [as] something to apologize for.”