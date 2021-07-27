Putting the brakes on baths! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don’t wash their two children “every day.”

The actress, 37, told “Armchair Expert” podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on July 17 that she “didn’t shower much” growing up since she “didn’t have hot water” and has been parenting Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, the same way.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” the Ukraine native explained.

Her former That ‘70s Show costar, 43, chimed in, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

While Kunis washes her face “twice a day,” she doesn’t use soap on her entire body every day. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” the Bad Moms star explained to Shepard, 46, and Padman, 33. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else. I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.”

She and Kutcher welcomed their daughter and son in 2014 and 2016, respectively. The pair are “goofy parents,” Kunis said during a “Teach Me Something New” podcast episode in March 2020.

“We’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself,” the Family Guy star explained at the time, noting that the Ranch alum is “really good” at telling bedtime stories.

Kutcher explained, “Sometimes I try to read our daughter’s books in the characters’ voices, and she’s like, ‘Dad, can you just use your real voice?’ I’ll do Peppa Pig with an English accent. And then [the dad], the whole thing. And she’s like, ‘Dad, just do your regular voice.’”

He and Kunis wed in July 2015 in California. Two years later, the Spy Who Dumped Me star told The EDIT that they had been “so ready” for parenthood ahead of Wyatt’s arrival.

“I want to raise a kid that I would be friends with,” the Golden Globe nominee told the outlet in November 2017. “I don’t think any parent wants to be responsible for a child that grows up to be an a–-hole.”