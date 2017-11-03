Mila Kunis Says She and Ashton Kutcher Wanted Kids ‘So Bad’

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had no doubts about expanding their family. “I have an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old – I have tiny little humans. Ashton and I wanted kids so bad; we were so ready to be parents,” the actress, 34, revealed in NET-A-PORTER’s digital magazine The EDIT. “We were able to have this little family the way we wanted, and I’m so grateful for it.”

In a video component for the interview, the Bad Moms star explained that she and Kutcher, who she married in June 2015, have their daily routine down to a science. “We pick out my daughter’s clothes the night before, I make her lunch the night before, it’s all in the fridge in the morning when we wake up,” she said. “One of us grabs the baby — probably me, because I nurse the little one — [Ashton] goes for Wyatt. Dresses Wyatt, brushes teeth. We go downstairs, we eat our breakfast, we chit-chat, we play some music, off to school she goes.”

As Wyatt and son Dimitri grow up, the actors have placed high priority on making sure their little ones are raised to be good people. “I don’t think any parent wants to be responsible for a child that grows up to be an a–hole,” Kunis said in the video. “I want to raise a kid that I would be friends with.”

Still, like all parents, the former That ‘70s Show costars have their moments that they don’t know quite how to handle. “My daughter has used ‘f—.’ She just went, ‘Ah, f— this,’ ” Kunis recalled. “Ashton and I looked at each other, acknowledged it and walked away and giggled to ourselves. Yeah, I’m not proud of it.”

The actress recently came under fire after revealing to Entertainment Tonight that she and Kutcher, 39, won’t be giving their children holiday gifts. Kunis later explained the decision during a Monday, October 30, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Shaquille O’Neal.

“I’m not anti-gifts. I just don’t over-gift my child,” Kunis explained to O’Neal. “I’m not, like, anti-gift! It’s just that they get so many wonderful gifts from my family and my husband’s family that he and I give her literally one present.”

She added: “My son is 11 months old. So, he gets a boob, and he’s fine!”

