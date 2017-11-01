When Mila Kunis appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, October 30, to promote her new comedy the A Bad Moms Christmas, the conversation fittingly turned to her parenting.

“My daughter has no clue what I do for a living,” Kunis told guest host Shaquille O’Neal about 3-year-old Wyatt. “She kind of thinks that mommy gets hair and makeup done for a living. Because she comes to the hair and makeup trailer and then she leaves. She saw this billboard of me with the Santa hat and she says, ‘Huh! That’s silly. Why is mommy wearing a Santa hat?’”

Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, are also parents of Dmitri, 11 months. And earlier this month, the 34-year-old came under fire when she told Entertainment Tonight that she and Kutcher, 39, won’t be giving their children holiday gifts.

“This is fkn stupid why do this to you kids?” wrote one person on Facebook. Another slammed the couple for being “selfish.”

“I’m not anti-gifts. I just don’t over-gift my child,” Kunis explained to O’Neal. “I’m not, like, anti-gift! It’s just that they get so many wonderful gifts from my family and my husband’s family that he and I give her literally one present.” Dimitri can play with his sister’s wrapping paper. “My son is 11 months old,” said the That ’70s Show alum. “So he gets a boob, and he’s fine!”

That’s when O’Neal informed Kunis that he had a great gift idea for Wyatt — and played a clip of the star in a 1994 Telephone Tammy commercial.

“My grandfather, who is 94 and awesome, will tell everybody, ‘I knew my granddaughter was going to make it after her Telephone Tammy commercial,” laughed Kunis. “Like to this day … that was the height of my career.”

