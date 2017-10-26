Mila Kunis once bragged that her husband, Ashton Kutcher, has a penis like ‘a can of Guinness.” But her recent revelation is even more shocking.

While promoting her new film, A Bad Moms Christmas, the 34-year-old actress was asked about Kutcher’s most irritating qualities. And she had the most surprising response.

“I can give you an honest answer, and this is going to be the opposite of what you will want to hear, but my husband does not annoy me,” Kunis told E! News on Tuesday, October 24. “He doesn’t. He really doesn’t. I don’t know if this happens later, we’ve only been married a handful of years, you know, it’s very much in the in honeymoon phase. We still really love and like each other daily.”

And the mom of daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri said the same goes for their kids. Kunis is happy to get up ten times a night to comfort her crying infant. “My 10-month-old, even if he’s going through a sleep regression,” she gushed. “And my 3-year-old doesn’t annoy me either. She’s inquisitive and wants to know about life and how everything functions and everything is wonderful and beautiful. I’m just not at that annoyed stage.”

Kutcher, 39, and Kunis met on the set of That ‘70s Show in 1998. They were close friends for years before they started dating in 2012, several months after the actor split from then-wife Demi Moore.

A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters on Friday, November 3.

