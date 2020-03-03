Two peas in a pod! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis both keep things “silly at home” while raising their two kids.

“We’re very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but that doesn’t [mean we] have skill,” the actress, 36, revealed during a Tuesday, March 3, E! News’ sneak peek of her and her husband’s episode of Brit Morin’s “Teach Me Something New” podcast. “I think that’s just [us] being idiots. We’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.”

That doesn’t mean that the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and 3-year-old son, Dimitri, are always on board with their parents’ antics.

“Sometimes try to read our daughter’s books in the characters’ voices, and she’s like, ‘Dad, can you just use your real voice?'” Kutcher, 42, said during the podcast. “I’ll do Peppa Pig with an English accent. And then [the dad], the whole thing. And she’s like, ‘Dad, just do your regular voice.'”

Wyatt actually prefers true stories over bedtime stories, the actor went on to say. “Every night our daughter demands that I tell a story from real life,” he explained.

Kunis chimed in, ”He’s really good at it. [Our daughter] now knows everything about us. I mean literally, she’s like ‘Tell me a story from your life?’ and you’re like, ‘All right, let me think about a story.’ … But then after a while, you run out of stories. So he has to go and start creating stories from real life. Because you literally run out of stories.”

The That ‘70s Show alums wanted kids “so bad[ly]” before welcoming Wyatt and Dimitri in 2014 and 2016, respectively. “We were so ready to be parents,” the Bad Moms star told The EDIT in November 2017. “I want to raise a kid that I would be friends with. … I don’t think any parent wants to be responsible for a child that grows up to be an a–hole.”

She and the Ranch star tied the knot in July 2015 in Oak Glen, California.