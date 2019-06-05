The Lord is getting a lady! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are discussing tying the knot, multiple sources confirm in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The couple of more than two years “have talked seriously about getting engaged,” says a source. “It’s a real possibility.” Another adds, “As it is now, Sofia and Scott look at each other as life partners.”

And despite their 16-year age difference, the model, 20, and reality star, 36, “are in a great place and stronger than ever,” the second source continues.

Better yet, Disick has the full support of his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, is “not only unbothered by the idea of them getting engaged,” the first source reveals, “they’d [even] have her full support.” Especially since Richie gets on so well with Disick and Kardashian’s children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. Adds the source, “Sofia is really so good with his kids and she has a good friendship and relationship with Kourtney.

