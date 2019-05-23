Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Proud’ of Friendship With Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Friends forever. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick have gone through many ups and downs over the years, but she is proud of how far they have come.

Disick, 35, and Kardashian, 40, share three children together — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — and, despite their separation, try their best to coparent amicably. The former couple often go on family vacations together, and recently, Disick’s 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, has been tagging along.

“It’s probably the thing I’m most proud of,” the Poosh founder told Paper magazine in an interview published on Thursday, May 23, about her friendly bond with both the model and the father of her children. “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited.”

In December 2018, just before the holidays, the New York native and the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling took their kids on a tropical vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Richie joined. “Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

The following month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that she hopes to be a positive example for other people who are coparenting. “I feel like I show a message too, of, like, parents can get along and work together,” she said on the Today show in February. “We travel together and … I think it’s a good message to show other people. I’m not doing it for that reason, but I think the positive things that we are doing, it’s nice, too.”

Days later, Richie reiterated Kardashian’s positivity to Us exclusively and said coparenting was going “great” for her beau and his ex.

As for how the reality TV personality would react if the businessman and Lionel Richie’s daughter got engaged? “[I would say] congratulations,” she gushed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January.

