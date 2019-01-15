Kourtney Kardashian: How I’d React if Scott and Sofia Got Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian plans to take the Anna Faris route if ex-boyfriend Scott Disick pops the question to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The 39-year-old contemplated the prospect when she and sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, January 14. Reading a question from a viewer, Andy Cohen mentioned the rumors that Kourtney is afraid Disick, 35, will propose to Richie, 20, and asked the reality star what her reaction would be in that scenario.

“Congratulations,” Kourtney responded, hardly skipping a beat.

Kim then denied rumors of tension between Disick’s old and new flames. “Yeah, we vacationed together,” the 38-year-old said, referring to the family’s holiday trip to Cabo with Richie. “It’s all good.”

That said, Kourtney didn’t always have an easy time with Disick’s relationship with Richie, especially when he introduced their children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — to the model without asking Kourtney first.

“It’s called giving someone a heads up and having a respectful conversation, giving someone the respect,” Kourtney told him in a September 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

By that November, however, Kourtney was dining out with Disick and Richie, and in December, a source told Us Weekly that Kourtney was in a “much better place” with the couple. “At this point, Kourtney is so over any drama between Scott and Sofia and her,” the source explained. “Scott and Sofia are obviously not breaking up any time soon and are very much in love and Kourtney has accepted that. She just wants to bury the hatchet and move on with her life. It’s best for her, their family and Sofia, too. All the drama is water under the bridge.”

Disick’s nine-year relationship with Kourtney ended in July 2015. The entrepreneur has been dating Richie since September 2017, while Kourtney’s two-year relationship with model Younes Bendjima ended in August 2018.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!