



Kris Jenner knows when it’s time for her brood to take a step back. In a new preview for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , the family matriarch takes her daughters on vacation in hopes to get everyone on the same page amid their busy lives.

“So, in case you’re wondering why I wanted to bring you all to Jackson Hole [Wyoming], I think we just really needed some family bonding time,” Jenner, 63, tells her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. “I feel like things are a little bit off, and we really need to press a reset button and have a fresh start, so that we all feel really good about where we are.”

The momager continued: “Each one of us has maybe a small to medium sized issue with another, and I really think we need to work on the things that are bothering us internally and working together as a family and a team.”

As her daughters looked at her unexcited, Kris explained that she planned “family morale, team-building exercises,” adding, “we have to work together to try to rebuild our bond because listen, we’re ride or die right?”

Their first planned activity? Cattle-driving, to which Kourtney, 40, gets to be the teacher since her first reality TV gig was on Cattle Drive, a short-lived E! program that ran from August 2005 to October 2005.

Kris’ comments come following a drama-packed season 16 of KUWTK that saw Khloé’s relationship with Tristan Thompson come to an end after he was caught making out with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 35, broke up with the NBA player, 28, in February, nearly 10 months after he was first caught cheating on her with multiple women days before Khloé gave birth to their now 15-month-old daughter, True.

The season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sunday, September 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!