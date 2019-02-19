It’s over. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have called it quits 10 months after his cheating scandal and more than two years after they started dating, Us Weekly confirms.

“They aren’t speaking,” a source tells Us.

The NBA pro, 27, made headlines in April for cheating on the Good American founder, 34, with multiple women while she was nine months pregnant with their first child together, daughter True. Although the duo reconciled, Thompson was spotted getting “very touchy-feely” with a mystery woman while clubbing in September.

A source told Us earlier this month that Kardashian was “still planning” on joining the Cleveland Cavaliers player in Ohio for most of the 2018-2019 NBA season, but their relationship has still “been extremely strained” in the aftermath of his infidelity.

After sharing a slew of cryptic tweets about relationship trauma throughout the month of October, the Strong Looks Better Naked author finally addressed Thompson’s unfaithful behavior head-on via Twitter on October 28.

“I feel so bad for @khloekardashian had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK,” a fan tweeted about the current season of Kardashian’s E! show, which teased the family’s response to his infidelity on an upcoming episode. “If I’m not wrong, next episode will be insane. You’re so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn’t be able to do it.”

The Revenge Body host replied, “Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.”

Kardashian posted cryptic messages on her Instagram Story on Valentine’s Day, the same day that Thompson gifted her an over-the-top heart-shaped arrangement of red and pink roses. “Sometimes God breaks your heart to save your soul,” one of the notes read. Another said: “Today shouldn’t be the day you finally get the love you deserve.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

