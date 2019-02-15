Love for his lady! Tristan Thompson gifted girlfriend Khloé Kardashian an over-the-top floral arrangement on Valentine’s Day.

The Good American creator, 34, showed off the sentimental bouquet via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 14, as she opened gifts after playing with her and Thompson’s 10 month-old daughter, True.

“Daddy and baby True,” she captioned a snapshot of the pink and red roses forming a heart. Although the Revenge Body host celebrated Cupid’s special day with her little one, she shared a meaningful quote that seemed to be about Thompson, 27, on Wednesday, February 13.

“There’s a defining moment in a person’s life where they become fully aware that they’ve found their person. It’s someone who lets you be, perfection and flaws. Someone who lets you feel that there’s no need to put a front, cover up the ugly truths,” the message read. “It’s someone who calls you out when there is a need to and can be brutally honest with you. Someone who will show and give off empathy and kindness when you can’t give yourself enough of those. It’s someone who keeps you grounded in this world full of make-believe.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star hasn’t shied away from posting cryptic messages about her love life in the wake of Thompson’s cheating scandal. Us Weekly confirmed in April 2018 that Cleveland Cavaliers player had been unfaithful to Kardashian throughout her pregnancy and even cheated on her days before True’s birth. However, the Strong Looks Better Naked star has stayed by the athlete’s side and is committed to making their relationship work.

“Khloé and Tristan are really focused on doing what’s best for True. They are not going to get engaged anytime soon. The focus right now is on whatever is best for true,” a source exclusively told Us in January. “Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there.”

Added the insider: “Regaining Khloé’s trust is going to take time. Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

