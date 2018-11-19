Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats? Khloé Kardashian has not held back after her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on her back in April.

Two days before the now 34-year-old reality star gave birth to daughter True in Cleveland on April 12, 2018, footage surfaced of the NBA star, 27, kissing and cozying up to another woman. Us Weekly confirmed later that month that Thompson had been unfaithful to Kardashian since at least November with five different women.

While their relationship was in limbo for the following weeks, Us confirmed in May 2018 that Kardashian and Thompson were “fully back together” after the fallout of the scandal. However, as their relationship continued to make headlines and footage from the drama aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American designer started to speak out about how Thompson’s infidelity affected her and their relationship.

Scroll through for all of Kardashian’s quotes about the scandal: