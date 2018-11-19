Grinning and bearing it! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were all smiles in a family photo from her time in the delivery room as the couple awaited the birth of daughter True Thompson. But the 34-year-old reality star revealed the moment was rife was tension — as her 27-year-old boyfriend’s cheating scandal had just made headlines at the time.

“This is one of the most awkward photos I have seen in a long time,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 18. In the photo, she’s lying in a hospital bed surrounded by Thompson, mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

Khloé added, “You can feel the tension lol but it makes me laugh for some reason. I am definitely one of those people that when I am uncomfortable I nervously laugh. Welcome to my labor lol.”

The post coincided with E! airing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode in which Khloé gives birth just after learning that the Cleveland Cavaliers star had been unfaithful with multiple women. The Good American designer also live-tweeted the episode and shared more insight into her emotional highs and lows.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to watch the episode tonight,” she told fans. “I can’t believe I had to deal with this disgusting crap still in the hospital room ! 😡🤬”

The Revenge Body star also tweeted that she told Thompson what she wanted in the delivery room. “I made it very clear that I was still disgusted by his actions but I wasn’t going to let ANYTHING ruin this moment I’ve been waiting for my ENTIRE life … Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can.”

She added, “A birth is not something you can ‘redo.’ Once you make that choice you can never get it back.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!