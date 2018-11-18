Khloé Kardashian may have been calm in her hospital bed as she prepared to give birth to her first child, but her reaction to learning that her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her was a whole other matter. This mama got mad.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, posted a clip from the new episode of the E! show on Instagram on Sunday, November 18, that showed her trying to be zen as she went into labor.

“Don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions,” she said in the video about trying to avoid drama into the delivery room. “Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time. I want to experience this magical moment, and I want this for me and my daughter, and for him at the end of the day.”

When a fan commended her on her calmness, writing, “This is so mature, I would have run him over with his own car,” Khloé admitted there was at least one angry moment after she learned of Thompson’s infidelity just two days before welcoming True in April.

“Oh well I did [some] not so mature things the day prior,” she wrote adding emojis for a knife, tears and a fist, “but I needed to get that out of my system. Namaste all the way in the hospital.”

In a comment on the post, Khloé admitted that she’ll “never understand” why the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on her.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also shared other clips from the episode that showed her sister Kim Kardashian jokingly threatening to take down the cheating NBA star.

“I was like, this will be like Mayweather and Pacquiao,” Kim told big sister Kourtney Kardashian as they sat on a private jet. “And I am Mayweather. So are you ready?” Khloé added a fighting baby gif and a photo of her grimacing to the video on her Instagram Stories.

She posted a clip of Kourtney, 39, telling Kim how crazy it was for their little sister to be alone in the hospital as she prepared to give birth for the first time. “How f—king insane to be doing this by yourself,” the mom of three said. “Walking in, checking in, getting your IV, sitting on the bed. I would f–king be s–tting in my pants.”

Another video showed Kim, 38, in her sister’s hospital room. “As much as I wanna go off I don’t think it’s the time so I’m gonna keep it cute,” Kim said as she repeatedly drew her finger across her throat, presumably while looking at Thompson, who cheated on Khloé with multiple women while she was nine months pregnant.

“I love getting to see moments I missed in real time,” Khloé commented on the video. “Get him Keeks.”

