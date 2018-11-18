Moving forward. Khloé Kardashian opened up about the cheating scandal surrounding her boyfriend Tristan Thompson that made headlines days before she gave birth to their first child together.

“I’ll never understand either,” the Good American founder, 34, wrote in the comment section of a clip she posted on Sunday, November 18, for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that shows her in labor days after learning his infidelity. “I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

Kardashian continued: “He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all.”

The reality star also acknowledged a commenter who told her they hope she finds “a better man.”

“I appreciate you! I appreciate your opinions. In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others. His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything,” Kardashian wrote. “I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author concluded her lengthy response, “Only time will tell but until then I am living in my happy place with True. She deserves only love and happiness.”

Kardashian also took to her Instagram Stories to reveal how reliving the situation as it airs on TV has impacted her. “I truly can’t believe how insane all of this was!” she wrote. “I’m getting anxiety just watching these teasers.”

The 27-year-old NBA star was seen getting cozy with multiple women just days before Kardashian gave birth to their now 7-month-old daughter, True. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that Thompson had been unfaithful to his pregnant girlfriend.

The upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians documents the family as they head to Cleveland to be with Kardashian as the scandal unfolds and she welcomes her first child.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!