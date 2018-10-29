Khloé Kardashian is still reeling from her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to a fan on Twitter who noted on Sunday, October 28, that it “will be insane” to watch the controversy play out on the next episode.

“Sadly, it will,” Kardashian, 34, tweeted. “I signed up to show … the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in April that Thompson, 27, had been cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women. Just two days after the news broke, Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a daughter named True. The new mom stood by her man despite his infidelity.

A source told Us exclusively earlier this month that the Good American designer is “still planning on” joining the Cleveland Cavaliers forward in Ohio for a “big chunk” of the 2018 to 2019 NBA season. However, a second insider said that Kardashian’s “doubts [have begun] to creep in” as her relationship with Thompson has “been extremely strained” in the wake of his scandal. (She gave birth in Cleveland, but returned home to Los Angeles weeks later.)

“Khloé is being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again,” the second source added.

In recent weeks, Kardashian has shared several cryptic social media posts that fans have speculated to be about Thompson. She shared a message on her Instagram Story on October 22 that read, “Free yourself from negative people. Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and likeminded. Relationships should help you, not hurt you. Surround yourself with people who reflect the person you want to be.”

Five days later, the reality star tweeted that she is “not the woman I was 5 months ago.”

Thompson surprised Kardashian with “Welcome Home” balloons on Saturday, October 27, after she returned home from a trip to Bali, Indonesia.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

