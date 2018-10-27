Speaking her truth. Khloé Kardashian laid herself bare on Twitter, telling her followers that she is “not the woman [she] was five months ago.”

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star set off on a tweetstorm Saturday, October 27. “I’m thankful for every moment I have! I didn’t used to be present enough to truly reflect on the beauty of it all! The highs, lows. I was simply going through the motions of life!” she began. “Im thankful that I’m in a place where I truly appreciate every experience. Good, bad or indifferent.”

Kardashian went on to detail her own battles and how she has overcome them. “Be patient, tough and have faith. Someday ur pain/struggles will be useful to you,” she tweeted. “Don’t be afraid to fall apart or fail. Cuz, 1day, the situation will open an opportunity for you to grow and rebuild yourself into the brilliant person you are capable of being.”

She continued: “I hated the way I used to react to people or how I would speak to some. I’m still and forever a work in progress. That excites me!! Never am I working towards perfection because what is perfection anyways? Simply aiming to be better, With every stage of my life.”

Kardashian’s relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been “extremely strained,” according to an insider. The source told Us Weekly earlier this month, “The doubts [have begun] to creep in. … Khloé is being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again.” The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was caught being unfaithful with multiple women while his girlfriend was pregnant with their first child.

The Revenge Body host is now using her experiences to encourage her fans: “There will never be a stage of life that does not contain new ways of evolving if you are open to being honest with your faults,” she tweeted. “Don’t be embarrassed of them, be proud you are admitting to them and simply TRY to be a better version of [yourself].”

She added: “Allow yourself to listen to friends and family. Hear them when they try to help you. As long as we live there will be something more to learn. And as long as we follow our hearts and never stop evolving, we shall never turn older, but newer and more compassionate every day.”

Kim Kardashian unfollowed Thompson at the time of the cheating scandal. Meanwhile, mom Kris Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres during the Friday, October 26, episode of the comedian’s talk show that Khloé is “maybe” moving to Cleveland for Thompson’s NBA season.

Khloé also addressed another of her weak moments. “And please, by all means I’m not saying I’m super zen/perfect. Im saying that I believe in us constantly evolving,” she admitted. “Recently, I responded to my sister in a super defensive way bc she hurt me so I snapped back. I want to get to a place where ones actions don’t effect my own.”

When one Twitter user suggested that the sister she referred to was Kim, she replied: “It was not but it’s not about the sister or person. You’re missing the point. I’m better than I was years ago but still everyday have to work on me (if I choose) I was pointing out that just the other day I snapped and I hated it after the fact. I can always be better.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author concluded by pointing out how she has grown over the past few months. “I’m rambling now, but I simply wanted to remind us all that our past does not define us,” she tweeted of her “random jet lagged thoughts.” “Knowledge is power! Self awareness is beautiful! We all should be growing/progressing every single day! I am not the woman I was 5 months ago, 5 years ago etc … thank God for that!”

Khloé welcomed her daughter True, now 6 months, with Thompson in April.

