Will she or won’t she? Khloé Kardashian was happy to return home to Los Angeles, but mom Kris Jenner has confirmed the 34-year-old may move back to Cleveland, Ohio, where boyfriend Tristan Thompson plays basketball for the Cavaliers.

Kardashian’s momager, 62, revealed that tidbit in a game of “Ellen’s Burning Questions” during Jenner’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is scheduled to air on Friday, October 26.

“Is Khloé moving to Cleveland?” DeGeneres, 60, asked.

“Maybe,” Jenner replied, offering no other details.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Kardashian “is still planning on” moving to Cleveland to join Thompson, 27, but another insider added that “the doubts [have begun] to creep in.” The NBA star was caught cheating on Kardashian just before the April birth of their first child, 6-month-old daughter True.

Since then, “things have been extremely strained” in Thompson’s relationship with the reality star, the second source added, explaining that “Khloé is being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again.”

Kardashian has posted a series of cryptic posts on social media this month. “I don’t know who needs this, but just know God is going to heal your broken heart,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, October 19. “You’re going to laugh again, you’re going to trust again, and you’re going to love again. God is going to restore everything you’ve lost.”

“Free yourself from negative people,” the Good American designer wrote on Instagram on Monday, October 22. “Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and likeminded. Relationships should help you, not hurt you.”

And on Wednesday, October 24, she wrote, “Be proud of yourself for how hard you’re trying.”

The couple, however, traded heart eye emojis in the comments on a photo of Kardashian she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, October 23.

