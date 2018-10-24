Can’t say we blame him. Khloé Kardashian posted a sexy photo that showed off her curves — and boyfriend Tristan Thompson couldn’t help but make it clear he approved of her message.

The Good American founder, 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 23, to share a photo of herself looking into the distance while wearing a hot pink bodysuit with a matching cover. Hinting that the picture was taken for a secret project she is working on with best friend Malika Haqq, she captioned it, “I’m such a tease…. I can’t tell you now, but I am sooooo excited about this!!!!!” before noting, “I can hardly contain my excitement!”

Not only did Kardashian get more than 1.5 million likes on the photo, but Thompson, 27, also took notice, commenting three heart eye emojis. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded back with two heart eye emojis.

The couple share daughter 6-month-old True, who was born just days after the NBA player made headlines for cheating on the reality TV personality while pregnant. Since the cheating scandal erupted, Kardashian and Thompson have been working on mending their relationship. The Strong Looks Better Naked author will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers player in Ohio during basketball season — but a source told Us in October, “Khloé is being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again,” noting that “things have been extremely strained” between the pair. Not helping things? Thompson getting close with a mystery woman at a club in Los Angeles in September.

The public exchange of adoration between the Revenge Body host and Thompson came amid several instances of Kardashian sharing cryptic quotes on her social media account. Her most recent one, posted on Instagram Story on Monday, October 22, read, “Life is too short to spend time with people who suck the happiness out of you.”

