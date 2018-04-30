She’s got her sister’s back. Kim Kardashian has unfollowed sister Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on social media less than three weeks after news of his alleged affairs made headlines.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star unchecked the “follow” button on the 28-year-old NBA player’s Twitter and Instagram pages on Monday, April 30, hours prior to her pre-taped appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing, when she breaks her silence on the situation.

A clip for the interview was revealed on Friday, April 27, where Kim is the first member of the famous family to open up about Thompson’s infidelity, which came to light just two days before Khloe, 33, gave birth to their first child.

In the sneak peek, DeGeneres asked the Selfish author about the cheating scandal, to which Kim replied: “Poor Khloé … Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ked up. We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are, you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

She added: “I kind of made this rule, with my brother … If there’s a baby involved, I’m going to, like, keep it cute, keep it classy … Because one day True is going to see this and you know, it’s just so messed up.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had been cheating on the 33-year-old Strong Looks Better Naked author with multiple women since at least November. Footage first surfaced on April 10 that appeared to show Thompson kissing and touching other women.

Regardless of the messy situation, Thompson was in the delivery room on Thursday, April 12, with Khloe as they welcomed their daughter, True. Though the Good American designer has yet to address the situation publicly, a source tells Us Weekly that “If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloe would have kicked Tristan to the curb.” They added: “She’s not ready to make a decision. Seeing him with their daughter only complicates thing.”

