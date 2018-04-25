Though Khloe Kardashian has admitted she turns to older sisters Kourtney and Kim with all her parenting questions, there are just answers she has to arrive at on her own.

Since learning boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her throughout her pregnancy, Kardashian, who welcomed daughter True on April 12, has faced an agonizing decision: Should she stick with the NBA pro — or leave their Cleveland home and return to L.A. to raise their baby alone?

“If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloe would have kicked Tristan to the curb,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Alas, life isn’t so simple. “She’s not ready to make a decision,” says the source. “Seeing him with their daughter only complicates thing.”

When she is ready, adds the insider, “she alone will determine the status of their relationship. Right now, there is no timetable.”

Well, not completely. While the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, 27, is competing in the playoffs through June, Kardashian, 33, has decided to stay put in Ohio — but only for the sake of their baby.

“If she were to leave now, Tristan would not be able to fly out to L.A. to bond with True,” explains the source. “It’s important to Khloe that he spend significant time with his daughter.”

