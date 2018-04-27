Family first. Kim Kardashian was the first member of the Kardashian family to publicly address Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian during her pregnancy — and it’s clear that she has her sister’s back.

“Poor Khloé … Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ked up,” Kim replied when Ellen DeGeneres asked her about the cheating scandal in a sneak peek from the Monday, April 30, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are, you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

“I kind of made this rule, with my brother … If there’s a baby involved, I’m going to, like, keep it cute, keep it classy … Because one day True is going to see this and you know, it’s just so messed up,” the KKW beauty creator, 37, added.

Us Weekly confirmed on April 13 that Thompson, 27, had been unfaithful to Kardashian, 33, with multiple women since at least November. Footage of the NBA player cheating on the Good American designer initially emerged on April 10, two days before the duo welcomed their daughter, True.

“Tristan slides into girls’ DMs,” a source told Us earlier this month. “He messages girls that way, on Instagram, and then meets up with them. He likes exotic or non-American-looking girls with big butts.”

Khloé has yet to comment on Thompson’s infidelity. A source told Us on Wednesday, April 25, that the reality star is “not ready to make a decision” regarding their relationship.

“If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloe would have kicked Tristan to the curb,” the source revealed. “Seeing him with their daughter only complicates things … She alone will determine the status of their relationship. Right now, there is no timetable.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs on weekdays. Check your local listings.

For more on the Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal check out our #TBT with Us Weekly podcast below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!