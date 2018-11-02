Yikes. Khloé Kardashian’s family was blindsided by her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, as evidenced by a sneak peek from the Sunday, November 4, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick react to the shocking news in front of the cameras.

“Stop!” Scott, 35, exclaims to Kendall as they ride in a car together. “Bro, that’s pretty serious, isn’t it? Is it for sure, for sure?”

Kim, 38, remains calm as she sifts through the reports on her phone and texts them to Kendall. At one point, the KKW Beauty founder utters, “Yikes,” while stalling producers who are trying to interview her one-on-one. Then, she offers: “There’s video of Tristan making out with a girl last night. … Khloé’s gonna die.”

Kourtney, 39, shares her raw reactions with the cameras, too. “I mean, I can’t even imagine being in Khloé’s shoes. Just how, like, reckless it all seems,” she says. “This is really shocking and obviously heartbreaking. The whole thing makes me disgusted.”

Kendall reads the allegations and tells Scott: “I’m, like, in shock right now. I don’t even know what to say. Like, what a f—king idiot. It’s a sick joke.” The 22-year-old model notes that Khloé knows about the reports but is not responding to texts.

Kylie, 21, then reveals that she was the one to break the news to her sister, who was nine months pregnant at the time. “No one had the courage to tell Khloé ‘cause we knew she was days away from giving birth. We didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew that it was the right thing to do,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder explains. “So I’m the one that told Khloé. I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear it from one of us versus on the internet.”

Kim worries: “She’s literally gonna go into labor over this.”

Thompson, 27, was unfaithful with multiple women while Khloé, 34, was pregnant with the couple’s daughter, now-6-month-old True. However, the pair are still trying to make the romance work.

“Khloé’s relationship with Tristan isn’t on solid ground and hasn’t been for a while,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in October. “Tristan isn’t happy that all of the cheating is going to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians after the scandal has already made his life miserable.”

Now, according to the insider, “Khloé is just going to sit back and assess the situation very closely. She isn’t ready to close the door on the relationship, but Khloé is also realistic about the issues facing the relationship.”

Meanwhile, another source revealed to Us earlier this week that the Revenge Body host won’t back down from the challenge. “People are underestimating how much she’s willing to take for love,” the insider noted. “If Khloé is in love with someone or even connected to them in some way or another, she will stay until she physically and emotionally can’t take it anymore.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

