A rocky romance. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still fighting to save their strained relationship six months after his cheating scandal, but it hasn’t been easy.

“Khloé’s relationship with Tristan isnm’t on solid ground and hasn’t been for a while,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Tristan isn’t happy that all of the cheating is going to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians after the scandal has already made his life miserable.”

Us revealed earlier this month that Kardashian planned on joining Thompson, 27, in Ohio for “a big chunk” of the 2018-2019 season. Although she cheered on the Cleveland Cavaliers player during his game on Tuesday, October 31, according to TMZ, a source tells Us that the Revenge Body host is still unsure about the couple’s future.

“Khloé is just going to sit back and assess the situation very closely,” the insider tells Us. “She isn’t ready to close the door on the relationship, but Khloé is also realistic about the issues facing the relationship.”

Thompson made headlines in April for cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with multiple women during her pregnancy. The news broke days before Kardashian welcomed their first child together, daughter True.

The source tells Us that Kardashian’s “world won’t fall apart if the relationship with Tristan ends,” because she is “just focused” on True.

A second Kardashian insider reveals to Us that while the Strong Look’s Better Naked author’s relationship with the basketball pro “is currently strained, Khloé is the type of person who doesn’t let go easily.”

Although Kardashian has shied away from directly addressing Thompson’s infidelity, she briefly opened up about the incident via Twitter on Sunday, October 30, when a fan applauded her for showcasing the scandal on her E! show.

“Sadly, [the Sunday, November 4, episode] will [be insane],” Kardashian tweeted at the time. “I signed up to show the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.”

