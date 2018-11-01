Baby True is on her way! While Khloé Kardashian was living in Cleveland, Ohio, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, she went into labor – and her family had to drop everything to be by her side.

In a sneak peek of the Sunday, November 4, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner calls the gynecologist to get her on a plane to Cleveland and decides they’ll take the plane together.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are on a conference call that they have to cut short when their mom tells them the news.

“The only thing that frightens me is that she’s gonna have this baby before I can get there,” Kris, 62, tells her daughters and mother in the preview.

Kris runs out the door, telling Kim to come to Cleveland in a few days, but the KKW founder can’t help but feel she needs to be there so she immediately calls Khloé.

“Should the contractions feel like period cramps?” Khloé, 34, asks her sisters on the phone. “They keep going from different times, I don’t understand if they’re feeling right.”

Kim, 38, realizes she needs to go with her mom, so she hangs up the phone and runs out the door.

“When there’s something crazy that goes on in our family, we always drop everything we’re doing and go be supportive to them,” the reality star says in the confessional. “I obviously wanted to go to my reunion and wanted to make both work, but since my reunion is in two days, it’s like, game over. It doesn’t matter. I’m gonna go to Cleveland and be there for her.”

Little did Kim know, she would be able to make both! Khloé welcomed baby True Thompson on April 12, and Kim attended the 20-year reunion on April 13.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

