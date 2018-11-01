Would she do anything for love? Khloé Kardashian, who weathered a cheating scandal with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, doesn’t give up on relationships easily, a source close to the reality star tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“People are underestimating how much she’s willing to take for love,” the insider says. “If Khloé is in love with someone or even connected to them in some way or another, she will stay until she physically and emotionally can’t take it anymore.”

The source points to Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, as one such example. “Look at Lamar. He publicly embarrassed and hurt her, and she still denied all the rumors and stayed with him.” The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 38, admitted to cheating on the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star during their marriage. The pair finalized their divorce in 2016.

Meanwhile, Thompson, 27, was unfaithful with multiple women while the Revenge Body host was pregnant with the couple’s daughter, True. They welcomed their now-6-month-old baby girl in April.

“Khloé’s relationship with Tristan isn’t on solid ground and hasn’t been for a while,” a source told Us in October. “Tristan isn’t happy that all of the cheating is going to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians after the scandal has already made his life miserable.”

As for where their romance will go from here, the insider added, “Khloé is just going to sit back and assess the situation very closely. She isn’t ready to close the door on the relationship, but Khloé is also realistic about the issues facing the relationship.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers player shared a photo on his Instagram Story October 31 of himself, Kardashian and True celebrating Halloween together. The parents smiled proudly while their daughter posed for the pic.

However, things may not be as rosy as Thompson would have them appear. The Good American founder told a fan on Twitter on Monday, October 29, that watching the athlete’s infidelity play out in upcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be “very hard to relive.”

