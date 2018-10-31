One big, happy family. Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian are celebrating their daughter True’s first Halloween together — in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 31, to share two photos in which he dotes on the 6-month-old. In one pic, the adorable tot — dressed as a flamingo — is held above Thompson’s head. He captioned the shot, “Happy Halloween” with a pumpkin emoji. In another, captioned, “Clearly I don’t know where the camera lens is lmao” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, wears a pink sweatshirt while posing with her boyfriend and smiling daughter.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the trio would be residing in Ohio during the 2018-2019 basketball season — despite the NBA player’s cheating scandal that made headlines in April, days before True was born. Thompson was caught hooking up with multiple women while the TV personality was pregnant, a scenario that will be featured on an upcoming episode of the E! reality series.

“Tristan isn’t happy that all of the cheating is going to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians after the scandal has already made his life miserable,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Despite choosing to stick it out with the athlete, Kardashian has her reservations. “Khloé’s relationship with Tristan isn’t on solid ground and hasn’t been for a while,” another insider told Us. “Khloé is just going to sit back and assess the situation very closely. She isn’t ready to close the door on the relationship, but Khloé is also realistic about the issues facing the relationship.”

Meanwhile, True has had quite a wild holiday. The Revenge Body host shared a series of photos showing her daughter dressed up in several different costumes, including a unicorn, panda, pig and tiger. “I swear she loves dressing up!” the Good American founder insisted in one post.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!