Kardashians’ Best Halloween Costumes

This is Halloween, Kardashian-style! Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and the fam have professed that Oct. 31 marks their favorite holiday — and indeed, they've rocked some of the most epic getups through the years, including mermaids and Mario Brothers outfits. Click through to see our favorite Kardashian (and Jenner!) Halloween costumes!