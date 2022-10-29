All treats, no tricks! Khloé Kardashian got into the Halloween spirit during a festive night out with daughter True Thompson and niece Dream Kardashian.

“Khloé was a hands-on mom. She was so sweet and so nice. She was so appreciative of getting to bring the kids to the Halloween attraction.” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly about the family outing, which took place at Experiential Supply Co’s Haunt O’ Ween on Thursday, October 27.

The insider added that the former Revenge Body host and the two little ones, who were “dressed up as black cats” with face paint, were “very low maintenance” and that the reality star only had “one bodyguard with her.”

“They got a ton of candy while doing trick or treating. The kids had a blast,” the source shared.

Khloé, for her part, took so social media to document the spooky fun. “Me and my girlie kittens,” the Good American cofounder wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a video of herself and her 4-year-old daughter showing off their cat face-paint.

The pair were joined by 5-year-old Dream — the daughter of Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna — who also rocked a black cat costume on the night out.

Khloé also included videos of the little ones dancing around in front of a circus performer on giant stilts as they giggled. During the family’s spooky night out, the trio walked through a tunnel made of jack-o-lanterns and posed in front of creepy graveyard decorations.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been celebrating Halloween with her family all month. On October 16, Khloé threw a “cousin Halloween party” for True and Dream, as well as Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago, 4, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Reign, 7. “[We’re making] memories to last a lifetime for the kiddos,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, while showcasing the elaborate purple, black and green decorations in the backyard. The family made slime and tucked into ghost-shaped cookies at the event, before posing for photos sporting google eyes and fake vampire teeth.

At the time, the Strong Looks Better Naked author showed off a haunted gingerbread house covered in candy that was a gift from the Poosh founder, 43, and her husband, Travis Barker. “Thank you auntie @kourtneykardash and uncle @travisbarker,” Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story, revealing that the elaborate creation featured tiny cookies bearing the names True, Khloé and “Baby,” in honor of his two-month-old son.

Despite welcoming her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in August, Khloé has kept her son’s name under wraps. “No one is sharing the name of the baby and a lot of acquaintances do not know,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 26. “She’s keeping it tight lipped. [Friends and family are] letting Khloé make that announcement when she’s ready.”

Us confirmed that Khloé and the NBA player, 31, were expecting a baby boy via surrogate in July. Weeks after the child was conceived via IVF, Thompson made headlines amid a paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nichols, who welcomed son Theo in December. The Canada native confirmed that he is the baby’s father one month later and issued a public apology to Khloé. He also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

During the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired in September, Khloé explained that she kept the surrogacy under wraps in order to protect her mental health and prevent the public from speculating about her relationship with Thompson. “It’s just so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact,” she explained during the episode. “Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who’s having a baby with somebody else?”

Despite the athlete’s messy paternity scandal, an insider told Us recently that the couple are committed to coparenting their kids as amicably as possible. “He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life,” the source said earlier this month. “He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be. When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody.”

