The cutest costumes! Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Amuri and more celebrity parents pulled out all the stops dressing up their kids for Halloween 2021.

The Undateable alum, 36, coordinated with daughter Marlowe, 7, and sons Major, 4, and Mateo, 18 months, in early October. The New York native donned a fisherman outfit, while her children dressed as different sea animals.

“Of all the fishies in the sea, I’m so glad my 3 chose me!!!!” Susan Sarandon’s daughter, who shares her children with ex-husband Kyle Martino, told her Instagram followers on October 8.

In a blog post that same day, the actress explained that the costumes paid tribute to the state of Maine, writing, “This year during our trip to Maine, Major got unexpectedly obsessed with lobsters. Not eating them, but just the creature itself. He would sit and watch them in the tanks everywhere we went. Anything he saw with a lobster on it, he wanted. Which, if you’ve ever vacationed in Maine, you know lobster paraphernalia is EVERYWHERE. When we asked him why he loves lobsters so much, all he would say is that they’re ‘just so cute!’ LOL.”

It was the little one’s idea to be a lobster, Amurri went on to write. “We all sat down and thought of some wildlife that would be cute to recreate,” she wrote. “Marlowe found so many beautiful starfish in the tide pools while we were there, so she chose a starfish. Mateo loved watching the little minnows by the edge of the lake there.”

As for Kardashian, 42, the Poosh creator posted a photo of her and ex Scott Disick’s 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, rocking a punk outfit on October 3.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, commented with his approval at the time, writing, “Rockstar.”

The Blink-182 member, 45, has been teaching Penelope to play the drums, telling Nylon in September: “[I’m] like, ‘Oh, do you want to learn to play something?’ And she’s always bright-eyed and like, ‘Yes, like I’m so excited to learn how to play.’ So she caught on really quick, like super quick. Not weekly, like, ‘OK, Penelope, we have to do lessons today.’ But when she wants to learn then, or learn something new, I like being there to fill that little space, that creative space in her head. I think next, she’s just going to record something at the studio.”

