Such a sweet moment! Travis Barker is helping Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, follow in his musical footsteps.

On Thursday, July 8, the Poosh creator, 42, posted an Instagram slideshow of her “birthday girl” playing on a personalized pink drum set while the Blink-182 member, 45, watched and told her, “That’s good!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote, “My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you.”

The rocker commented, “Penelope you’re a rock star. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

Kardashian shares Penelope, as well as sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with her ex Scott Disick. The Flip It Like Disick star, 38, also shared a touching tribute to his daughter via Instagram on Thursday.

“My life my love my everything,” the New York native captioned a mirror selfie. “You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can’t express my love for … on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to [sic] much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!”

His girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, gushed over “little peesh” in the comments, calling her the “best facialist in town.”

Disick has been romantically linked to Lisa Rinna’s 20-year-old daughter since October 2020. Four months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly how “super sweet and playful” the model was with her boyfriend’s little ones during a Miami date.

“They were upbeat, laughing and enjoying the sugar rush,” the eyewitness said in February. “They had so much fun and enjoyed a genuine family dinner. … After dinner Scott, Mason and Amelia were tickling Reign and Penelope and they were laughing.”

Kardashian and Barker, for their part, went public with their relationship in January. The Grammy nominee is the father of son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, and he became “close” with the reality star because of their children.

“They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” a source exclusively explained to Us that same month. “Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

An engagement “could be right around the corner” for the couple, according to another insider in June.