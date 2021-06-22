Blending their families! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending time with each other’s kids since they started dating, from beach trips to Memorial Day celebrations.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in January 2021, initially became “close” because of their children. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 rocker is the father of Alabama and Landon with Shanna Moakler. He also stepparents the former model’s eldest daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana.

“They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021 of the little ones. “Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

While Moakler initially told Us exclusively in February 2021 that she was “happy” for her ex and his girlfriend, she changed her tune three months later. The actress claimed that Kardashian had “put a wedge” between herself and her teens, causing “severe” distance.

“The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” the former pageant queen told Us in May 2021. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children. I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.”

Alabama and Landon haven’t been quiet about their adoration of the Poosh creator. Not only did Landon call them an example of “true love” in an April 2021 Instagram post, but his sister has shared multiple TikTok videos with the reality star and her little ones.

Alabama even bashed Moakler via her Instagram Stories in May 2021, writing, “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

When Landon doubled down on his sibling’s claim at the time, noting that the Rhode Island native wasn’t in his life as much as his dad, Moakler commented, “Completely ridiculous [sic].”

