Disney Day with their darlings! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent a fun-filled evening at Disneyland on Thursday, December 16, with her youngest son, Reign.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, posted Instagram Story photos of herself eating churros and riding Space Mountain. The Los Angeles native’s 7-year-old son appeared in the social media uploads, even sitting on Barker’s shoulders during the fireworks show.

The Poosh creator, who is also the mother of Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9, celebrated Reign’s birthday with an Instagram tribute on Wednesday, December 15.

“Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” Kardashian wrote, also referencing Mason’s matching Tuesday, December 14, birthday. “I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life.”

While the reality star shares her little ones with ex Scott Disick, Barker, 46, and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, are the parents of son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15. The Blink-182 member also has a close bond with the 46-year-old former beauty pageant queen’s daughter Atiana, 22, with Oscar De La Hoya.

The rocker proposed to Kardashian in October, and the engaged pair have been celebrating the holidays in fun ways with their little ones, from eating gingerbread houses to setting up elaborate Elf on the Shelf schemes.

As for Disick, 38, the Talentless cocreator posted photos via Instagram earlier this month while celebrating Hanukkah with Mason, Penelope and Reign. The Flip It Like Disick star lit a menorah and gave his kids gifts.

In September, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the New York native’s coparenting relationship with Kardashian is “more strained than ever,” but a second insider noted earlier this month that Disick is putting his “hostility” aside for his children’s sake.

“All Scott talks about is his kids,” the source exclusively revealed, noting that his “best bud” is Mason. “He’s always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them. He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much. He wants to be a good role model to them. … He’s very passionate about things he’s interested in. What makes [his hobbies] even more special to him is getting to share his hobbies and experiences with his kids.”

