Keeping up with Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family members have been pulling out all the stops celebrating the holiday season with their kids this year.

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, coparent their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — since their 2015 split and have been enjoying separate festive activities with the little ones.

In November, the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, lit a menorah with his three children while celebrating Hannukah. “Family first,” the New York native captioned Instagram Story photos last month, calling his youngest son a “happy little fella” opening presents.

On December 7, the Talentless creator completed a gingerbread house, complete with a fireplace. “Just put the fire on,” Disick wrote alongside a photo of cookies modeled after himself, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Kardashian, 42, was gifted a similar gingerbread house for her family, courtesy of her mom, Kris Jenner, on December 3. The dessert also included name tags for her three kids, Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, and his children. (The Blink-182 member shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and maintains a bond with the 46-year-old former pageant queen’s daughter Atiana, 22.)

“Thank you mommy @krisjenner,” Kardashian captioned a December 3 Instagram photo of the concoction, playing Bing Crosby’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” in the background.

Spending the holidays apart will be extra “challenging” for Disick this year in the wake of Kardashian’s engagement to the drummer, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October.

“He’ll always be part of the family by virtue of the kids, but it’s awkward,” the insider explained at the time. “The holidays are going to be challenging, especially if he’s sulking or kicking up any type of fuss whatsoever. [He’s] going to have to face facts and fend for himself now in many ways.”

Three days after debuting her own gingerbread house, Kardashian showed off her elaborate Elf on the Shelf setup. “It’s them!” the reality star’s son Reign could be heard saying from behind the camera. “And toilet paper. Don’t step on it. Mom, which one is mine?”

Kardashian followed the elves down the stairs with her little one, asking him, “What do you think they were doing?”

Keep scrolling to see more Kardashian-Jenner holiday activities this year, from Kylie Jenner’s take at Elf on the Shelf for daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian’s decoration debacle.