Crushing the competition! Kim Kardashian hilariously told Kourtney Kardashian that she can’t match her Elf on the Shelf prowess.

“Kourt just showed me I’m really lazy,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, said in her Tuesday, December 21, Instagram Story. “This is what she showed me this year — that I am really lazy and I need to get it together in the final days.”

After panning over the 42-year-old Poosh creator’s elves, which were surrounded by construction equipment and wrapping supplies, the makeup mogul said, “Actually, the Omnicron, what’s it called? My elves tomorrow are gonna get the [coronavirus] variant and go back in their COVID jars because I can’t do this.”

On her own Instagram Story, Kourtney showed another way she displayed her kids’ elves this year.

“Dear Mason, Penelope and Reign, We are feeling so much better. Thanks for letting us rest,” read a note on her kitchen counter, referencing her three children with ex Scott Disick. “Meet us in the kitchen tonight for hot chocolate and gingerbread house decorating.”

The social media upload came days after Kourtney requested that the elves rest with another message, reading, “Dear Mason, Penelope and Reign, We are feeling a little under the weather from the ELF-182 concert. Santa said we must quarantine until next week. Have a fun weekend. We are still watching. Love the elves.”

Earlier this month, the University of Arizona grad surprised her youngest son, 7, with multiple elves appearing to play on their staircase with rolls of toilet paper. “What do you think they were doing?” she asked the little one.

The reality star has also swung her children’s elves from the foyer on red strings this year and staged an ELF-182 concert mimicking her fiancé Travis Barker’s band, Blink-182. Kylie Jenner, for her part, put her 3-year-old daughter Stormi’s elf in a hot air balloon earlier this month.

Kim has yet to show off her own display for daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. While celebrating the holidays this year amid her divorce from Kanye West, the Selfish author has invited the rapper, 44, “to all family celebrations,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly.

The Skims creator “wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives,” the source said earlier this month, adding, “Kim worked for so long to make her and Kanye’s marriage work and it didn’t. She will continue to coparent [and] have him in her life for the kids.”