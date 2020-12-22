In the kitchen with their cuties! Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Jenner and more celebrity parents have bonded with their little ones over holiday baking.

The Oscar winner posed for a pic with her gingerbread house in December 2020, writing via Instagram: “One of my favorite things about this time of year is decorating gingerbread houses with my kids, well … OK … we mostly just eat the candy.”

The Big Little Lies alum’s sweet treat was covered in white frosting and colorful gummy decorations. The Louisiana native wore a red and white Christmas sweater while working on it.

“The prettiest,” Olivia Munn commented on the social media upload at the time, while Selma Blair wrote, “Gingerbread houses always delight. Although [my son], Arthur, made ours a ghoulish crime scene. I won’t be posting, but [it] does have its charm. I think he may need some Reese style charm infused. Stat!”

The previous year, Witherspoon posted a picture of sons Deacon and Tennessee “at work” on their gingerbread house. “It’s done!” the Morning Show star, who is also the mom of daughter Ava, wrote via Instagram while showing it off.

As for Jenner, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decorated Grinch cupcakes in December 2020 with her and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, in order to celebrate her seasonal makeup collection.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator and her little one matched in green and white-striped pajamas while baking. Stormi adorably told her mom that she was “beautiful” while they worked, gushing, “You got this, Mommy. … I love you so much.”

The mother-daughter pair previously got busy in the kitchen in October 2020 to decorate Halloween cookies. “I love how excited you are,” the reality star told Stormi at the time.

The Life of Kylie alum also opened up about her family’s costume plans. “You’re going to be the purple Minion, and me and Daddy are going to be the yellow Minions,” she told Stormi at the time.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents who baked with their kids, from Will & Grace’s Debra Messing to Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines.