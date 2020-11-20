Feeling festive! Kylie Jenner’s 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, met the Grinch on Thursday, November 19.

“The Grinch collection is LIVE on KylieCosmetics.com” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, captioned an Instagram photo of her toddler sitting in bed with her toys while the Dr. Seuss character stood beside her in a Santa Claus suit. She smiled with a pacifier in her mouth, and the Grinch waved at the camera.

The little one and her mom also celebrated the collection’s launch on Thursday by wearing green and white-striped pajamas and making Grinch cupcakes. Stormi continued to compliment her mom, gushing about how “beautiful” the makeup mogul is.

“You’re so beautiful,” Jenner replied while tickling her daughter. “You’re so smart.”

Stormi also told the reality star, “You got this, Mommy,” and, “I love you so much.”

Last month, the mother-daughter pair made Halloween cookies. “I love how excited you are about the cookies,” Jenner told her toddler in October before going on to share their costume plans. “You’re going to be the purple Minion, and me and Daddy [Travis Scott] are going to be the yellow Minions.”

She and the rapper, 29, started dating in 2017 and welcomed Stormi the following year. The on-again, off-again couple have been coparenting since their October 2019 split.

“Kylie and Travis are coparenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of their dynamic in October. “Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”

The insider added that “there is still love there on both sides and it shows when they are together.”

Though Jenner is “definitely” interested in expanding her family, a source exclusively told Us in September that she’s “just not sure” if baby No. 2 will be with Scott.

“I don’t want another baby right now,” the Life of Kylie alum explained during an April Instagram Live. “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now. Pregnancy is just not a joke. It’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

Keep scrolling to see Jenner and Stormi’s holiday baking.