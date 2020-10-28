A sibling for Stormi? Kylie Jenner gushed about plans to expand her family.

“I want more so bad,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, told James Charles in a Tuesday, October 27, YouTube video. “I want more so bad, I actually think about it every day. I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning. I don’t have a time [when] that will happen.”

The makeup mogul added that her and Travis Scott’s 2-year-old is the “best baby of all time,” explaining, “She’s so smart beyond her years. I’m excited for her to grow up, but I’m really sad at the same time.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator went on to call parenting “stressful,” saying that she feels the pressure “to do the right thing at all times.”

The reality star said, “I read books, I follow Instagram [accounts], I’m trying to learn the best way to raise a kid. But I think every kid is different, so you have to do just whatever you think is better for your child.”

The E! personality and Scott, 29, welcomed Stormi in February 2018. The on-again, off-again couple have been doing an “amazing” job coparenting their toddler, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

In January, the Kylie Skin creator revealed in a YouTube video that she sees herself having “four kids” in the future. “I don’t have a timeline to this. I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

Jenner’s mindset was a bit different two years prior, however. The California native said in a 2018 Snapchat Q&A that she was “definitely not ready” for baby No. 2. “I want another baby, but when is the question,” the Life of Kylie alum told Jordyn Woods at the time. “I don’t know when I will be [ready].”

For now, Jenner and Scott “love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”