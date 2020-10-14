The perfect team! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still killing it at raising their daughter, Stormi, together after their split.

“Kylie and Travis are coparenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”

Though Jenner, 23, and Scott, 29, have been on and off as a couple since their breakup last year, the insider adds that “there is still love there on both sides and it shows when they are together.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and “Sicko Mode” rapper were first linked in 2017 following her split from Tyga. The duo then welcomed their 2-year-old daughter in February 2018.

Us confirmed in October 2019 that the pair had called it quits after more than two years of dating. A source told Us this past July that Jenner and Scott are “not putting pressure” on reconciling.

“Kylie is at a place in her life where she’s having fun and is not worried about what her future romantic relationship with Travis looks like,” the insider revealed. “They love spending time together and parenting Stormi.”

Coparenting Stormi has been the exes’ top priority following their split. Earlier this month, Scott opened up about how he is shaping their little one into being a strong woman.

“I feel like it’s way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women,” the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, said WAV RADIO With Chase B on October 7. “Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea.”

Scott wants for Stormi to have “pure vision” in the future and to know that “anything a man can do … a woman can do.”

Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “definitely” interested in expanding her brood someday, an insider revealed to Us last month that she’s “just not sure” if it will be with Scott. That being said, the youngest KarJenner sibling is in no rush to get started on baby No. 2.

“I don’t want another baby right now. I want seven kids down the line, but not right now,” she said during an Instagram Live in April. “Pregnancy is just not a joke. It’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”