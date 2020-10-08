Raising his daughter right! Travis Scott has big plans for his and Kylie Jenner’s 2-year-old, Stormi.

“I feel like it’s way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women,” the rapper, 29, said during a Wednesday, October 7, .WAV RADIO With Chase B interview. “Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea.”

The Texas native added that he wants his and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s toddler to have “pure vision” in the future, knowing that “anything a man can do … a woman can do.”

Jenner, 23, gave birth to her and the Grammy nominee’s baby girl in February 2018. Fatherhood has been “better than [he] thought it would be,” Scott told XXL Magazine the following year.

“Stormi is one of the best human beings I know,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper explained to the outlet in December 2019. “She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

In August, Scott told GQ about his plans for Stormi to grow up as an informed citizen. “I’m keeping her aware of what’s going on in the world,” he said in his cover story at the time. “As a parent, I’m always instilling knowledge, even at this age.”

While Scott and the Kylie Cosmetics creator started dating in 2017, they pumped the brakes two years later. A source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that although the dynamics of their relationship “change often,” the makeup mogul hasn’t ruled out having a second child with Scott.

“Kylie definitely wants more kids, she’s just not sure about if it will be with Travis, but again, it could happen one day,” the source explained in September.