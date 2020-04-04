Pumping the brakes. Kylie Jenner is content being a mom of one because she’s not ready to put her body through another pregnancy just yet.

“I don’t want another baby right now. I want seven kids down the line, but not right now,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, said in an Instagram Live to raise money for DoorDash’s Feeding America campaign on Friday, April 3. “Pregnancy is just not a joke. It’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

Jenner revealed that her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with Travis Scott, has been keeping busy while quarantining due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I have bought Stormi all of the outdoor games possible, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. “She’s been outside every day. I’m trying to keep her entertained. As a kid, she has no idea what’s going on in life. It’s amazing.”

Jenner opened up about her plans for expanding her family with her sister Kim Kardashian during a YouTube makeup tutorial video in January.

“I don’t have a timeline to this,” she said at the time. “I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

One month later, the Life of Kylie alum said that she has “no plan” for baby No. 2 right now, but her pals are looking forward to her having another child.

“My friends all pressure me about it,” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview for their March cover story. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling.”

Although she doesn’t have any immediate goals to give Stormi a younger brother or sister, Jenner thinks she will be the first in her friend group to get pregnant. She made the declaration while playing a game of “Who’s Most Likely To” in March with her BFFs Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer and her personal assistant, Victoria Villarroel.

For now, Jenner is focused on Stormi and maintaining a good coparenting relationship with Scott, 27. The pair called it quits on their relationship in October 2019 after more than two years together. However, multiple outlets reported in March that the twosome had rekindled their romance.

“We’re, like, best friends,” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar about her relationship with Scott. “We both love [our daughter] Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”